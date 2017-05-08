Malaysia seizes more than US$2 million in pangolin scales in largest haul – Channel NewsAsia
Malaysia seizes more than US$2 million in pangolin scales in largest haul
Malaysia has seized more than US$2 million worth of scales from pangolins, the world's most poached animal, at Kuala Lumpur airport in the largest haul seen in the country, officials said on Monday. Custom officials hold up seized pangolin scales at …
