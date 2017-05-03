Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cute Photos Of The Latest Couple In Town, Banky W And Adesua Etomi

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian singer, Banky W who has kept his relationship private all the while has finally announced his engagement to his heartrob, Adesua Etomi. The announcement comes after the singer was reported to have proposed to the actress back in February, to which she said YES. The latest couple are the latest internet sensation as fans…

The post Cute Photos Of The Latest Couple In Town, Banky W And Adesua Etomi appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.