Cute Photos Of The Latest Couple In Town, Banky W And Adesua Etomi

Nigerian singer, Banky W who has kept his relationship private all the while has finally announced his engagement to his heartrob, Adesua Etomi. The announcement comes after the singer was reported to have proposed to the actress back in February, to which she said YES. The latest couple are the latest internet sensation as fans…

The post Cute Photos Of The Latest Couple In Town, Banky W And Adesua Etomi appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

