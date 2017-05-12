CVR: Abuja residents sell queue positions

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have turned ongoing voter registration by the National Electoral Commission (INEC) into money-making activity, selling positions on queues to persons wishing to register fast. Some of the residents told our correspondant on Friday at the Karu centre in Abuja Municipal Area Council that they paid to some people […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

