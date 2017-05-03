Pages Navigation Menu

Czech police raid headquarters of soccer federation – Daily Mail

Posted on May 3, 2017


Czech police raid headquarters of soccer federation
PRAGUE (AP) – The Czech soccer federation says it has been raided by police and its chairman has been detained. Federation spokesman Michal Jurman says "we can confirm that federation chairman, Mr. (Miroslav) Pelta, has been detained." He says …

