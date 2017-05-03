Czech police raid headquarters of soccer federation – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Czech police raid headquarters of soccer federation
Daily Mail
PRAGUE (AP) – The Czech soccer federation says it has been raided by police and its chairman has been detained. Federation spokesman Michal Jurman says "we can confirm that federation chairman, Mr. (Miroslav) Pelta, has been detained." He says …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!