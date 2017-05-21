Czech Republic’s Largest Online Retailer Alza Now Accepts Bitcoin Payments

Retailers all over the world are taking a closer look at Bitcoin payments. Especially companies active in online retail can benefit from accepting Bitcoin. The largest online retailer in the Czech Republic has made the bold decision to accept BTC from now on. Alza is a major household name in the Eastern European country, and … Continue reading Czech Republic’s Largest Online Retailer Alza Now Accepts Bitcoin Payments

The post Czech Republic’s Largest Online Retailer Alza Now Accepts Bitcoin Payments appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

