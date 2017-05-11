D-O – Peter Piper
Plugg Records presents Peter Piper , the first single from D-O’s debut mixtape, Everything Pretty . PETER PIPER sees D-O uncover another dimension to his versatility. The dance hall song is accompanied with signature fresh visuals shot in Los Angeles by New York based A1visions DOWNLOAD
