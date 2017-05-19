DA moves to dump UDM man in Mandela Bay – Independent Online

Pages Navigation Menu

DA moves to dump UDM man in Mandela Bay
UDM councillor Mongameli Bobani's fate could be sealed if the council votes to remove him as deputy mayor of the Eastern Cape's Nelson Mandela Bay metro next week. That is if DA executive mayor Athol Trollip garners enough votes from the opposition …
