Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nkandla charges: DA gives NPA a deadline – Independent Online

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Nkandla charges: DA gives NPA a deadline
Independent Online
Cape Town – The Democratic Alliance has threatened legal action to ensure that President Zuma is held fully accountable for his role in the Nkandla corruption scandal. The DA's legal team has written to National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) …
DA ready to escalate Nkandla corruption case against ZumaCitizen
DA issues ultimatum to NPA on final Nkandla prosecution decisionNews24

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.