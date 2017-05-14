Nkandla charges: DA gives NPA a deadline – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Nkandla charges: DA gives NPA a deadline
Independent Online
Cape Town – The Democratic Alliance has threatened legal action to ensure that President Zuma is held fully accountable for his role in the Nkandla corruption scandal. The DA's legal team has written to National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) …
DA ready to escalate Nkandla corruption case against Zuma
DA issues ultimatum to NPA on final Nkandla prosecution decision
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!