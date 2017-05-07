DA submits PAIA application for Zuma energy adviser’s R149m Eskom contract – Times LIVE
Times LIVE
DA submits PAIA application for Zuma energy adviser's R149m Eskom contract
Times LIVE
The Democratic Alliance says it will submit an application in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) to gain access to tender documents which resulted in President Jacob Zuma's energy adviser‚ Silas Zimu‚ receiving a R149 million …
