DA to fight Zuma's axing of Gordhan in court
Independent Online
DA to fight Zuma's axing of Gordhan in court
Independent Online
THE high court in Pretoria is due to hear an urgent application by the DA tomorrow in which it will ask the court to force President Jacob Zuma to furnish it with documents on which he based his latest cabinet reshuffle. The party is specifically …
