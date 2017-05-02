Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dabiri-Erewa hails Joshua for defending title

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Abuja – Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has congratulated Nigerian-born boxer, Anthony Oluwafemi-Joshua, for defeating Wladimir Klitschko in Saturday’s World Heavyweight Boxing fight.

Britain’s Anthony Joshua (R) throws a punch at Ukraine’s Wladimir Klitschko during the third round of their IBF, IBO and WBA, world Heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium in north west London on April 29, 2017. / AFP

Dabiri-Erewa gave the commendation in a statement by her media aide, Mr Abdurrahman Balogun, on Tuesday in Abuja.

She said that the victory over the Ukrainian was not only a thing of pride to Nigerians, but to Africa.

“I congratulate you on this wonderful feat, for winning the biggest fight in British boxing history.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“We are truly proud of you and urge you to continue to use your professional prowess to extol the virtues of Nigerian heritage.

“Your shinning beacon serves as inspiration to the youth of Nigeria.

“Your victory is also a testimony to the fact that Nigerians are great people, contributing in many ways to the development of the country and the continent as a whole,” Dabiri-Erewa stated.

She noted with satisfaction that in spite of the challenges being faced by Anthony in his career, he had remained focused and did not allow that to lure him into any form of criminality.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Joshua defended his IBF heavyweight title and fought for the vacant WBA (Super) and IBO heavyweight titles against Klitschko before 90, 000 spectators at Wembley Stadium.

Joshua, 27, was born in Watford to Yoruba parents from Southwest Nigeria, with a fellow Nigerian boxer, Ben lleyemi, made their professional debut together in 2013.

He was a bricklayer before taking up boxing full-time. He also excelled at football and athletics and broke nine-year-old 100-metre record with a time of 11.6 seconds.

The post Dabiri-Erewa hails Joshua for defending title appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.