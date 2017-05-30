Daddy Freeze Urges Christians to Spend Their Tithes on Muslims Durign Ramdan

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze in a new message has asked Christians who say they must tithe to buy baskets of fruits, provisions, foodstuffs etc and take them to a mosque near them this Ramadan, if they want to genuinely practice tithing.

He wrote:

Dear #FreeNation,

Today, I have decided to teach on the controversial issue of tithing.

Although I have clearly explained that paying tithe is NOT a Christian practice, as Christians are the followers of Christ and Christ himself never paid or collected tithes, neither did his disciples, nor is there a single bible verse that shows were Christ instructed his followers to pay tithe; as a matter of fact Christ spoke more of alcoholic wine than of tithe, so I wonder how the modern day ‘tithe craze’ started.

As a matter of fact, Jesus only mentioned tithe once in the entire bible in MAT23:23 when he was chastising a Pharisee, saying they tithe on their herbs, but neglect the weightier matters of judgement and mercy (Kemi Olunloyo is still in prison but they collect tithe). Let’s remember that this same Christ was betrayed for money, not herbs.

So if we must tithe, let’s do it the way right way.

Let me start by casting some light on the favorite sheeple bible verse Malachi 3:8 Will a man rob God? Yet ye have robbed me. But ye say, Wherein have we robbed thee? In tithes and offerings.

This OLD testament bible verse instructs Jews to pay their tithes, not Christians – JEWS. Remember Christianity, which means ‘followers of Christ’, started with the disciples so there were NO CHRISTIANS in the Old Testament.

Malachi 3: 8-10 says pay tithe but doesn’t say how often, so for a more explicit illustration, let us visit Deuteronomy 14:22-29 where it is stated with utmost clarity that tithe, in the year of the tithe, belongs to Levites, orphans widows and strangers in equal measure.

By definition; a ‘stranger’ is a person whom one does not know or with whom one is not familiar. I personally believe that Muslims are strangers to us therefore qualify for the ‘strangers share’ of our tithe and what better time to give it to them than now, their holy month of Ramadan?

During the month of Ramadan, buy baskets of fruits, provisions, foodstuffs etc and take them to a mosque near you, if you want to genuinely practice tithing, the way Moses was instructed to, by the Lord himself.

