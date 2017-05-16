Dad's inner diva! Hilarious moment as dad coaches daughter, 6, how to walk in high heels (photos, video)

TUKO.CO.KE

Usually, matters of how girls don and walk in high heels are left to girls and their big sisters or mothers. However, a doting dad in Illinois, US, seemed to know a thing or two about it as seen in a video that has gone viral online. The video captures …



and more »