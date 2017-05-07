Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Daily Mail bags 6 MISA awards – Zambia Daily Mail

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Zambia Daily Mail

Daily Mail bags 6 MISA awards
Zambia Daily Mail
ZAMBIA Daily Mail senior reporter Violet Mengo displays her award in environment during the MISA-Zambia Awards ceremony on Friday. On the left is Independent Broadcasting Authority vice-chairperson Pat Mwase with PANOS Zambia executive director …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.