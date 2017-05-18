Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Spain

Arsenal want to sign Real Madrid and Brazil international right-back Danilo. The 25-year-old is a squad player for Los Blancos with Dani Carvajal making the full-back berth his own.

The Gunners have a task on their hands keeping hold of Hector Bellerin – a long-term transfer target for Barcelona – and are making plans for his departure. (Don Balon)

Tottenham’s Moussa Sissoko is being linked with moves to Barcelona, Real Madrid and AC Milan.

The France international arrived in north London last summer in a deal worth close to £30million but has failed to make an impact on Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Daniel Levy may look to cash in on Sissoko when the transfer window opens in the hope the club can recoup what they paid. (Don Balon)

Sevilla attacker Vitolo is on Manchester City’s list of summer transfer targets. Pep Guardiola will try to add to his attacking options as he looks to piece together a team capable of playing the football he wants.

With Nolito linked with a move back to Spain, it opens up a position in the squad and the 27-year-old Vitolo, who has a €40million release clause, is the man the club want to fill it. (Estadio Deportivo)

Germany

Tottenham and Liverpool target Maximilian Philipp is on the radar of Borussia Dortmund. The 23-year-old has scored nine goals this season for SC Freiburg and his form makes him one of the most desirable home-grown talents in Germany. (Kicker)

Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich has quashed suggestions he wants to leave the club this summer due to lack of playing time under Carlo Ancelotti.

The 22-year-old has been linked with RB Leipzig and Manchester City but made his intentions clear on Wednesday: “The fact is that I do not want to leave Bavaria.” (SportBild)

RB Leipzig are planning a summer raid on Europa League finalists Ajax. The Bundesliga runners-up are looking to sign Kasper Dolberg, Amin Younes, Bertrand Traore – on loan from Chelsea – and defender Matthijs de Ligt to the club. (SportBild)

A disappointing season for Bayer Leverkusen has resulted in the club changing its transfer stance on certain players. Chelsea target Hakan Calhanoglu will be allowed to leave if an appropriate offer arrives along with Karim Bellarabi, Javier Hernandez and Kevin Kampl. (SportBild)

France

Franck Ribery could be heading back to Marseille this summer.

The 34-year-old Frenchman could see his place in the Bayern Munich first team under threat if the Bavarians sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

Ribery, a former Marseille player, could return to the Stade Velodrome to end his career. (Le10Sport)

Nice manager Lucien Favre has recently been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund, with uncertainty surrounding Thomas Tuchel’s future.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach manager could be heading back to the Bundesliga this summer and the Ligue 1 club have already identified his potential replacement.

Celta Vigo manager Eduardo Berizzo is the man the French club want as their next manager. (Le10Sport)

Italy Juventus are eyeing a double deal with Lyon this summer. The Serie A giants are long-term admirers of Corentin Tolisso but have recently shown an interest in Clement Grenier. The latter is currently on loan at rivals Roma but if they pass up on the opportunity to turn it into a permanent deal it’s the Turin club who are primed to swoop. (Calciomercato)

