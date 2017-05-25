Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

France

Arsenal’s Laurent Koscielny and Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma are among Marseille’s transfer targets as they aim to improve their defence. The Premier League duo are on a shortlist that also includes Fenerbahce’s Simon Kjaer and Sevilla’s Adil Rami. (L’Equipe)

Ex-Porto transfer chief Antero Henrique is set to become Paris Saint-Germain’s new sporting director, and wants his first signing to be Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri. The 25-year-old Ivorian was instrumental to his club’s surprise title challenge in 2016/17 and has a starting price of €40 million. (L’Equipe)

Spain

Barcelona are seeking to bring in a quality, hard-working midfielder, and Manchester United’s Ander Herrera has emerged as a genuine target. The Spaniard has been a key player for the Premier League side this season, but is about to enter the last year of his contract. And a move to the Camp Nou would make even more sense if the Catalan giants appoint Ernesto Valverde as their next manager – Herrera played for Valverde while at Athletic Bilbao. (Sport)

Real Betis have moved to deny speculation that their promising young midfielder Dani Ceballos will be sold to Real Madrid this summer. Betis director Ramon Alarcon said that the rumour was “very striking news, but…not true.” (Marca) While he has filled in adequately for Dani Carvajal in recent weeks, Real Madrid right-back Danilo could soon be on his way. The 25-year-old is said to be the latest player added to the growing list of Inter Milan transfer targets. (Marca) Germany Liverpool transfer target Leon Goretzka has poured cold water over reports linking him with a move to German champions Bayern Munich. The Schalke midfielder, who was recently called into the German national team squad for this summer’s Confederations Cup, said: “There are rumours, guesses, speculations – I can tell you that everything published is wrong!” (Kicker) Borussia Dortmund are said to be keen to bolster their collection of exciting young talent with the addition of 21-year-old Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick. Despite appearing mostly from the substitutes’ bench, the Czech scored 11 goals in his debut Serie A campaign. (Bild) Italy Alvaro Morata may be a target for Manchester United, but he is set to ignore interest from the Europa League winners in favour of a move to AC Milan. The Real Madrid striker could sign a €7.5 million per season deal with the Italian side, who will have to stump up a transfer fee of €60 million to seal his signature. (Gazzetta dello Sport Inter Milan will turn to France in order to strengthen their defence. They want to sign 20-year-old Lyon centre-back Mouctar Diakhaby as well as 23-year-old Nice left-back Dalbert, after both enjoyed breakout seasons in 2016/17. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

