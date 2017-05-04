Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Spain

Chelsea striker Diego Costa is set to move to China this summer, and the Spanish international has already signed a pre-contract agreement with Tianjin Quanjian – the club coached by Fabio Cannavaro. He will sign a deal in May worth €30million a year. (AS)

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has spoken of his desire to one day take the reigns of Spanish giants Barcelona. “Everybody knows that I am from Barça, they know my love for a club where I grew up as a player and as a person,” he said. He only joined the Toffees last summer and he admitted he wants success on Merseyside first, adding: “Now I owe it to Everton. We have a very powerful and exciting project to try to play the Champions League next season.” (Sport)

Former Paris Saint-Germain boss Laurent Blanc has emerged as one of the candidates to take over from Luis Enrique at Barcelona for next season. The Frenchman has been out of work since he was sacked by the Parisian club. (Marca)

Italy

AC Milan are close to signing a deal for Villarreal’s Mateo Musacchio. They will receive around €18million for the defender and they are also close to securing a move for Chelsea transfer target, Franck Kessie from Atalanta. (Tuttosport)

Juventus have emerged as the favourites to sign Sampdoria forward andTottenham Hotspur target, Patrik Schick, this summer. “I can confirm that Schick is the hottest name in the Italian newspapers today, scoring 11 goals,” Juve vice-chairman Pavel Nedved told media in the Czech Republic. “I can also confirm that we [Juventus] are following Schick and certainly continue to do so. Of course, it will depend on what Schick and his agent want to do next. (Calciomercato)

France

Long-time rumoured Arsenal target Alexandre Lacazette has made Atletico Madrid his priority for this summer if the Madrid club can have their transfer ban overturned. Lyon want around €60million for the 25-year-old and with the player demanding Champions League football, he sees them as a priority. (L’Equipe)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has revealed that he was a visitor in Kylian Mbappe’s house last summer as he tried to secure the youngster’s signature. He revealed that he came extremely close to bringing the Monaco forward to the Emirates. Now, a target for Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid, the Gunners’ chances have all but disappeared. (beIN Sports)

Germany

Borussia Dortmund striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, met with PSG officials in Paris on Wednesday to discuss a possible €70million move this summer. The Manchester City transfer target spoke with sports director Patrick Kluivert to agree a deal with €14million per season. (Bild)

Lech Poznan striker Dawid Kownacki has been labelled as the ‘next Robert Lewandowski’ and although only 20 years old, he is being targeted by Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg in Germany. However, Arsenal and Chelsea have already cast an eye over the Polish striker. (Sport Bild)

Linked with a summer move to Liverpool, the Merseyside club may have competition for Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka. Contracted until 2018, Bayern Munich have also picked him out as a possible signing for next season. (Sport Bild)

The post Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

