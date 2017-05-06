Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Spain

Lionel Messi has rejected Barcelona’s opening contract offer, understood to be between €30-35m-per-season. The 29-year-old’s current deal expires in June 2018, and talks between the Catalan club and the striker’s father and agent, Jorge, has been ongoing for months. However, an agreement is expected to thrashed out over the coming weeks and announced in the summer. (AS)

Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe leads the list of Real Madrid transfer targets this summer. The Ligue 1 leaders want to keep their 24-goal striker but the 18-year-old and his representatives want to hold talks with Los Blancos about becoming the next galactico. (Marca)

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has revealed that Atletico Madrid have been talking to the Ligue 1 club over the potential signing of Arsenal target Alexandre Lacazettefor over two years now. “Atletico have been talking to Lyon about Lacazette for two years now.” (Marca)

Germany

Germany manager Joachim Low is said to have received a €25m-per-year offer to take over the Chinese national team. (SportBild)

Borussia Dortmund managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke has spoken about the Paris Saint-Germain transfer rumours linking them with a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: “I know nothing concrete, I know everything from the media.” (SportBild)

Italy

AC Milan want one of Alvaro Morata or Nikola Kalinic. Vincenzo Montella’s men may have trouble beating the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Juventus to the signature of the Real Madrid man but the Fiorentina hitman is free to leave this summer. This puts Milan in a favourable position to land the 29-year-old as they look to replace Carlos Bacca. (Calciomercato)

Manchester City are targeting Juventus full-back Alex Sandro this summer. Pep Guardiola is prepared to pay as much as €70m for a player many consider to be the best in his position in the world. The Turin side already have contingency plans for his departure in place in the form of Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri. (TuttoSport)

Inter Milan are lining up Luciano Spalletti as their new manager. The current Roma manager is leaving the capital club in the summer due to the arrival of Sporting Director Monchi and could jump straight in at San Siro. He would be the only one arriving from Rome with I Nerazzurri interested in Kostas Manolas and Radja Nainggolan.(Calciomercato)

France

AC Milan and Barcelona are going to battle it out this summer over one-time Liverpool transfer target Kasper Dolberg. The 19-year-old, who has 15 goals in the Eredivisie and five in the Europa League, put in yet another eye-catching performance in the 4-1 semi-final win over Lyon on Thursday. (Le10 Sport

