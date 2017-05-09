Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Germany

Roma defender Antonio Rudiger is available this summer for £34m amid reported interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Bayern Munich. Pep Guardiola sees the German centre-back as a long-term successor to injury prone Vincent Kompany at the heart of the City defence. (SportBild)

Thomas Tuchel’s advisor has revealed that the coach wants to remain at Borussia Dortmund as details of a fallout between the manager and CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke continue to emerge. However, his advisor, Olaf Meinking, say that Tuchel wants to at least see out his contract, which has another year to run: “Our goal is that Thomas stays at BVB and everything calms down.” (Sport1)

Spain

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale tops the list of transfer targets for Manchester United. The Welshman has reportedly agreed to join United this summer if they qualify for the Champions League. Club president Florentino Perez has grown frustrated with the 27-year-old’s fitness. (Diario Gol)

Atletico Madrid full-back Theo Hernandez is to put pen to paper to join Real Madrid in the summer. The Liverpool transfer target has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos agreed to pay €6million over the player’s €24million release clause after breaking a non-aggression pact with Los Rojiblancos. (Marca)

Barcelona had been linked with a move Hernandez over recent weeks but they weren’t ever interested in the left-back, although Atleti had hoped to persuade the Blaugrana to prevent Los Blancos from sealing their starlet’s signature. (AS)

Real Madrid have beaten Barcelona to the signature of 16-year-old Vinicius Junior from Flamengo. The €40million deal is already in place, and he passed a medical, but the Brazilian won’t join the LaLiga club until June 30, 2018. (Marca)

Italy

AC Milan are interested in Wolfsburg duo Ricardo Rodriguez and Luiz Gustavo. Milan’s new ownership are wanting to freshen things up this summer and have identified the players as key additions. Rodriguez was previously linked with neighbours Inter and rivals Napoli but Vincenzo Montella’s men have stolen a march on them over recent weeks. (Calciomercato)

Napoli are planning for a busy summer as they plan an assault on the Serie A title next season. One-time Chelsea target Alex Grimaldo is being lined up to replace Faouzi Ghoulam. The Naples club are set to rival Inter Milan for the signature of Monaco midfielder Fabinho as well as go to battle with Juventus to secure Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams. (Corriere dello Sport)

Balde Keita has rubbished claims he was in Seville recently to tie up a deal with Sevilla. The player took to Instagram to clear things up, writing: “Me in Seville? Not at all, you may have seen him in Seville (pointing to a friend) but a return for Spain to me is complicated.” (Calciomercato)

France

Real Madrid defender Pepe is close to an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain ahead of a summer move. The 34-year-old Portuguese centre-back is out of contract in the summer and had been linked with a number of clubs across Europe. However, the Ligue 1 side see him as a replacement for David Luiz, who left the club last summer. (Le10Sport)

