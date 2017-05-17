Daily Times Award: Gombe Revenue Chair Congratulates Dankwambo

By Chuwang Dung, Gombe

The executive chairman of Gombe State Board of Internal Revenue (GSBIR), Mohammad Adamu Damji has congratulated Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State, on his award as Daily Times Governor of the decade.

In a statement issued to LEADERSHIP in Gombe, the chairman extolled the leadership qualities and contributions of Dankwambo in the development of Gombe State.

Describing him as a star, Damji said they are proud to have such a hardworking and talented gentleman as the Governor of the state.

He said, “from the start we know you are a star, we are all happy and joining the world in celebrating your achievements and recognition.”

“This is another success, which clearly speaks of your hard work and talent. You simply deserve this mainly because you never give up.”

While praying to the Almighty God to continue to continue to guide the Governor in all his endeavors, the chairman enjoined him to keep shining and continue to be a good leader.

As part of the occasion to mark the 91 years anniversary of Daily Times Newspaper Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo was awarded as the Governor of the decade in a colourful ceremony that took place on Tuesday at the International conference center Abuja.