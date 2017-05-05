Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Damage to U.S. Crops Won’t End the Global Wheat Glut – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide

Damage to U.S. Crops Won't End the Global Wheat Glut
Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide
A U.S. snowstorm that sent wheat prices surging this week on concerns about crop damage will do little to stop global inventories piling up. World stockpiles of the grain will reach the highest level in 17 years by the end of next season, according to
Nigeria's inflation rate to drop to 17.11% in April – FSDHWorldStage
Global meat prices grow despite overall food declineGlobalMeatNews.com

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.