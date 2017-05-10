Dana Air named official airline of National Security Summit

….Partners MMA2 on fly and win promo

By Lawani Mikairu

Dana Air has been announced as the official airline of the National Security Summit on Kidnapping, Farmers –Pastoralists clashes, violent crimes and criminality in Nigeria scheduled to hold on 11th and 12th of May 2017, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The summit, with the theme: Forging partnerships for effective strategies to curb the menace of kidnapping, recurring farmers-pastoralists clashes and criminality in Nigeria, is expected to be declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari, and is being organized by the office of the Inspector General of Police in conjunction with Leadership Group, and National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, to create a relevant platform for all stakeholders to come together and “engage in an open discourse to deliberate and come up with appropriate, implementable and enduring solutions to these security threats in the polity”.

Commenting on the partnership, the Accountable Manager of Dana Air, Mr Obi Mbanuzuo said, ‘we are proud to have been announced as the official airline for this all-important summit.’ As an airline committed to the safety of our guests and Nigerians at large, we feel there is no better time than now, for us to come together and seek way to solve these security challenges, and we believe the Inspector General of Police and our royal fathers have taken the right step. We will as always, offer delegates to this summit the best of on-time performance and in-flight service.’’

Also speaking on the partnership with Dana Air, the consultant to the IGP Mr Henry Daniel-Elebiga JP said, ‘we decided to partner an airline that has a track-record of good customer service, in-flight service and on-time performance. This is an airline that has raised the bar on all fronts and is also a member of IATA registry, which is a confirmation of the airlines’ adherence to global operational safety standards.’’

Commenting further, Ukeni noted that the choice of Dana Air was well-thought out and the fact that the airline has proven to be a responsible corporate citizen with the 50% discount that the airline is offering MDAs travelling on official duty.

As official airline, Dana Air is expected to offer seamless flight services to delegates attending the summit from Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, and Owerri.

Meanwhile, the Dana Air has partnered MMA2 on a promo, which will offer guests traveling from the terminal, an opportunity of winning a brand new KIA RIO, as part activities to mark MMA2’s 10th anniversary.

The post Dana Air named official airline of National Security Summit appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

