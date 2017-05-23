Danagog drops New EP “Datway Playlist of 7”

Returning from his U.S.A promotional tour, Danagog is following up his hit single “DATWAY” with a playlist of 7 songs titled “Datway Playlist Of 7”. Tthe compilation features Davido, Burna Boy, Stonebwoy and Mayorkun. Get “Datway Playlist Of 7” here

