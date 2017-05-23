Danagog drops New EP “Datway Playlist of 7”
Returning from his U.S.A promotional tour, Danagog is following up his hit single “DATWAY” with a playlist of 7 songs titled “Datway Playlist Of 7”. Tthe compilation features Davido, Burna Boy, Stonebwoy and Mayorkun. Get “Datway Playlist Of 7” here
The post Danagog drops New EP "Datway Playlist of 7" appeared first on BellaNaija.
