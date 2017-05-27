Danbatta urges Nigerian security agencies to join fight against telecom crimes

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Professor Umar Garba has called on the agencies of the nation’s security sector to sign what he termed ‘strategic partnership’ with the commission in order to stop the activities of criminals undermining the operations of the telecommunications industry. The NCCAA boss stated this in Keffi, […]

