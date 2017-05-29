Dangote Cement’s approves N144.8bn dividend for shareholders

SHAREHOLDERS of Dangote Cement has praised for the Board, Management and staff of the company after approving the dividend payout of N144.8 billion, which translated to N8.50 kobo per share as against N8 per share, that was paid in the corresponding period of 2015. Speaking at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM), held in Lagos, […]

