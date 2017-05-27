Dangote decries multiple taxation in Benue

…Cement coy pays N700m tax to state govt

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has lamented the rapid rise in the number and rate of taxes and levies in Benue state saying it was detrimental to the growth of business in the state. Alhaji Dangote who spoke weekend, at the commissioning of Tricycles and Mini-deports distributed to members of the host community of Dangote Cement Plant in Gboko, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, urged the state government to urgently address the unhealthy development.

Represented by his Special Adviser, Mr. Joe Makoju, he said, “the revenue and tax agencies have recently been too hard on us with multiple taxes. “This is stifling, coupled with the hard realities of the present economic situation. We are appealing to the Benue state Governor to look into these issues with the House of Assembly with a view to reducing the tax burden.”

Dangote stated that the commissioning and presentation of the items was in keeping with the company’s rules of engagement aimed at transforming the lives of the people. “Apart from transforming the lives of the people around our operational units aims at empowering our host community economically and socially.”

In his response, Governor Samuel Ortom who commended the management of the company for living up to its CSR, lauded the management for recently paying over N700 million as taxes to the government promising to urgently look into the issues raised by the firm.

The post Dangote decries multiple taxation in Benue appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

