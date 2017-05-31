Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dangote Rice mills to produce 1 million tons of rice yearly… – Naija247news

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Naija247news

Dangote Rice mills to produce 1 million tons of rice yearly…
Naija247news
Dangote Group is making a five-year investment of at least $1 billion to grow and process rice in seven Nigerian states, bringing sub-Saharan Africa's biggest importer of the grain closer to its goal of self-sufficiency. Dangote Rice Ltd., a unit of
Dangote is investing $1 billion in rice cultivation in five Nigerian states to boost food self-sufficiencyVentures Africa

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.