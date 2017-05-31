Dangote Rice mills to produce 1 million tons of rice yearly… – Naija247news
Dangote Rice mills to produce 1 million tons of rice yearly…
Dangote Group is making a five-year investment of at least $1 billion to grow and process rice in seven Nigerian states, bringing sub-Saharan Africa's biggest importer of the grain closer to its goal of self-sufficiency. Dangote Rice Ltd., a unit of …
Dangote is investing $1 billion in rice cultivation in five Nigerian states to boost food self-sufficiency
