Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dangote Sugar Refinery assures on better returns – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Dangote Sugar Refinery assures on better returns – The Nation Newspaper

Nigeria Today

Dangote Sugar Refinery assures on better returns
The Nation Newspaper
DANGOTE Sugar Refinery (DSR) Plc Chairman, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, at the weekend assured shareholders that the board and management of the company were committed to delivering superior returns to its shareholders. The reassurance came as …
Dangote Sugar targets N106bn investment in 4 yrsGistmaster (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.