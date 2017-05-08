Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dangote to invest $450m in Sugar Production in Niger State

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Industrial giant, Dangote Group, is to invest over $450million in the agricultural sector of Niger State. The amount is for the establishment of a sugar refinery in the state.

The Managing Director of Dangote Sugar Refinery Company, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, disclosed this   in Minna, the Niger State capital  yesterday after a meeting with governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

Sule who led a team of experts from Dangote Group to the meeting held at the Government House, Minna said the meeting was to brief the governor on the progress made so far on the proposed sugar and rice schemes to be sited in the state by the company.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

He said sites for both the sugar cane plantation and the refinery have been identified while the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state government, the community hosting the schemes and the group “is being perfected. 

“For the sugar, we have identified the site and carried out feasibility study. We have equally carried the survey of the site, did the soil  and demarcated  the land to enable us plant different crops. 

“The group will be investing $450 million on Sugar alone and this is explicitly stated in the MoU.” 

On the proposal for rice production, the Managing Director  said work was in progress, adding that the group was prepared for the scheme saying “as soon as due diligence and necessary formalities  are completed the project will take off.”

In the meantime   Bello has directed the Ministries of Agriculture, Lands and Justice to perfect the smooth take-off of the sugar refinery project without any further delay. 

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.