Dangote To Boost Rice Farming In 5 States With $1bn – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Dangote To Boost Rice Farming In 5 States With $1bn
Leadership Newspapers
The Dangote Group has disclosed that it will be investing $1 billion on rice cultivation in five states to boost food self-sufficiency. A director of the Group, Tunde Mabogunje, gave the hint at the just concluded 2017 Gateway trade fair held in …
Dangote to spend $1bn on rice project
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!