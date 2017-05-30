Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dangote To Boost Rice Farming In 5 States With $1bn – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Dangote To Boost Rice Farming In 5 States With $1bn
Leadership Newspapers
The Dangote Group has disclosed that it will be investing $1 billion on rice cultivation in five states to boost food self-sufficiency. A director of the Group, Tunde Mabogunje, gave the hint at the just concluded 2017 Gateway trade fair held in
Dangote to spend $1bn on rice projectDaily Trust

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.