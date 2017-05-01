Dangote’s Pan-African Investments Rise By 74% To N208bn

Sales recorded by Dangote Plants across Africa have significantly impacted on the revenue of the company for the first quarter ended on March 31, 2017 by 74 per cent to a whopping N208.2 billion.

Chief executive officer of Dangote Cement, Onne van der Weijde who revealed this at the weekend while presenting the company’s first quarter results to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), also stated that the company’s earnings per share for the first quarter increased by up 36.2 per cent to N4.25.

According to him, Dangote Cement produced record financial results in the first three months of 2017. Despite lower Group volumes, we delivered significantly higher revenues and EBITDA after realigning prices late in 2016. Our new pricing strategy meant every tonne worked harder for us in Nigeria, delivering 78.4 per cent more EBITDA per tonne than the same quarter last year.

“We have now begun sourcing a significant amount of coal from Nigerian mines owned by our parent, Dangote Industries, and this has not only helped us to improve margins but also reduced our need for imported coal and the foreign currency needed to buy it.

“Our Pan-African operations performed strongly, increasing sales volumes by 21 per cent and revenues by 74.2 per cent. Pan-African operations now contribute nearly 28 per cent of group revenues and we are pleased to report a good start for our new import facility in Sierra Leone. We will begin operations in Congo in the coming weeks, further consolidating our position as Sub-Saharan Africa’s leading supplier of cement.”

It would be recalled that the federal government recently lauded Dangote Cement for its efforts in making the country to be self-sufficient in cement production.

FG confirmed that Nigeria has attained self-sufficiency in the production of cement and is now an exporter of the commodity, ascribing the feat to Dangote Cement which spearheaded the “backward integration policy” introduced by the government

