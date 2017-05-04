Dani Carvajal Could Miss Rest Of The Season With Hamstring Injury

Real Madrid have confirmed that Dani Carvajal suffered a hamstring injury during Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Dani Carvajal limped off towards the end of the first half at the Bernabeu, and did not emerge for the second 45 minutes as Nacho slotted into right-back position

Los Blancos have revealed that the Spain international suffered a “grade two hamstring injury in his right leg”, which could rule him out for the remainder of the 2016-17 campaign.

“Following the tests carried out today on our player Dani Carvajal by the Real Madrid Sanitas medical team he has been diagnosed with a grade two hamstring injury in his right leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed,” read the statement.

The post Dani Carvajal Could Miss Rest Of The Season With Hamstring Injury appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

