Danish prosecutors appeal for tougher sentence in teen’s attack plot

Danish prosecutors on Wednesday appealed a six-year prison sentence for a teenage girl recently convicted of terrorism, arguing that an indefinite sentence of detention was necessary as she posed a danger. The prosecutors said the teen, now aged 17, has been in custody since January 2016. She was convicted earlier in May of planning to…

The post Danish prosecutors appeal for tougher sentence in teen’s attack plot appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

