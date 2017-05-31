Pages Navigation Menu

Danish prosecutors appeal for tougher sentence in teen’s attack plot

Posted on May 31, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Danish prosecutors on Wednesday appealed a six-year prison sentence for a teenage girl recently convicted of terrorism, arguing that an indefinite sentence of detention was necessary as she posed a danger. The prosecutors said the teen, now aged 17, has been in custody since January 2016. She was convicted earlier in May of planning to…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria.

