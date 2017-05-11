Dankwambo Assures Farmers of Adequate Fertilizer

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo has said that his administration will ensure that farmers in the state are provided with adequate fertilizer this farming season.

The Governor, who was away for six weeks, told a tumultuous crowd that came to welcome him at the Government House that he has gathered enough momentum to govern the State for his remaining two years in office.

He said his government will ensure that the state experience good governance and hunger will become a thing of the past as farmers would be supplied adequate fertilizer in good time and at affordable prices.

Fertilizer is currently sold in the state at N5,500 at the open market and government sources said the price is expected to remain the same both in the open market and the government product so as to stabilise the prize and check exploitation by middlemen who divert government products and sell at higher prices in the open market.

Dankwambo then encouraged the people of the state to have no fear and embark on farming activities, promising that the government will do all it can to support farmers so that hunger will never rear its head in Gombe and beyond.

“I want to assure any farmer who wants to cultivate ten hectares of farmland and above, that I have directed the Tractor hiring unit of the State Ministry of Agriculture to release the farm for the farmer free of charge”, he stated.

