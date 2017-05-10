Dankwambo urges FG to increase allocations to states

Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, on Wednesday, appealed to the Federal Government to increase the allocation to states to make them perform their responsibilities better.

Dankwambo made the appeal in Okada near Benin, Edo state while delivering a lecture at the 18th Founder’s Day celebration of the Igbinedion University, Okada.

According to him, states, as a tier of the Federal system had been pivotal in the political and socio-economic developments of the nation, and that they are shouldering heavy financial burdens.

He said states are constitutionally over-burdened, yet, they received inadequate revenue in terms of revenue distribution.

The central government which was farther from the grassroots has always taken the lion share of federal allocation, he said.

The governor who spoke on the theme: “The States in the Nigeria’s Federation” emphasised the need for increased revenue allocation to states in order to strengthen their capacity to fulfill their constitutional responsibilities.

The governor said local governments lacked the capacity the states have, but that could be addressed gradually and in synergy with state governments.

He said the states should be more accountable for allocations received from the Federal Government and from their IGR.

“ I believe if there is prudent management of resources, states could really transform lives of people in their jurisdictions.

“Their citizens will benefit and lead more meaningful lives, and this will certainly douse tensions and agitations,” he said.

Dankwambo said that this would give the nation the space and peace to better address fundamental issues of unity, peace and progress that were vitally needed in an increasing volatile world.

Earlier, Prof. Eghosa Oseghae, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the institution; said the institution had made progress in spite of challenges.

He said it opened space for youths who were desirous of education that could not easily get it through public instruction.

Professor Oseghae also said that with the coming of private university, fewer burdens were placed on federal and state governments just as it had helped to absorb what the public universities could not accommodate.

The Chancellor and founder of the institution, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, in his opening remarks said that it was a day of joy, as a dream he nurtured and birthed in 1999 had now attained 18 years.

He attributed the success story of the university to God.

