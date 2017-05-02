Dash Price Technical Analysis – DASH/USD Impressive Run
Key Highlights Dash price surged higher recently and broke many resistances like $80 and $90 against the US Dollar. There is a now connecting bearish trend line with resistance at $101 formed on the hourly chart of DASH/USD (data feed from Poloniex). The price is likely to move higher once again, but it can also … Continue reading Dash Price Technical Analysis – DASH/USD Impressive Run
The post Dash Price Technical Analysis – DASH/USD Impressive Run appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!