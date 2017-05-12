Pages Navigation Menu

Dasuki: Court to Rule on Prosecution’s Request to Shield Witnesses June 15 – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on May 12, 2017


Dasuki: Court to Rule on Prosecution's Request to Shield Witnesses June 15
Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja, will on June 15 decide whether to allow the prosecution witnesses billed to testify against the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd), to be screened or not. The judge …
Dasuki: Judge to rule on trial June 15Daily Post Nigeria
Armsgate: Again, Dasuki rejects shielding of witnessesDaily Trust

all 9 news articles »

