Dasukigate: Witness reveals how Dokpesi allegedly paid N6m to lodge ex-councillors in Abuja

A prosecution witness, Mr. Johnson Ejohwemu, Wednesday, informed a Federal High Court in Abuja of how the African Independent Television’s founder, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, allegedly paid N6m to lodge members of the ex-councillors forum in a hotel in Abuja, in February 2015. Ejohwemu said he was then the Chief Accountant of Top Rank Hotels Limited, […]

Dasukigate: Witness reveals how Dokpesi allegedly paid N6m to lodge ex-councillors in Abuja

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

