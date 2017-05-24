Pages Navigation Menu

Dasukigate: Witness reveals how Dokpesi allegedly paid N6m to lodge ex-councillors in Abuja

Posted on May 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A prosecution witness, Mr. Johnson Ejohwemu, Wednesday, informed a Federal High Court in Abuja of how the African Independent Television’s founder, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, allegedly paid N6m to lodge members of the ex-councillors forum in a hotel in Abuja, in February 2015. Ejohwemu said he was then the Chief Accountant of Top Rank Hotels Limited, […]

