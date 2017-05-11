Pages Navigation Menu

David Beckham Suffers Heavy Backlash For ‘Worst Performance’ In King Arthur Movie

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Footballer, David Beckham has come under heavy criticism by fans after he made his debut acting appearance in the highly-awaited summer blockbuster, King Arthur. The 42-year-old footballer and father of four made his silver screen debut which fans have described as a disappointment and branded it the ‘worst performance’. The reaction comes hot on the…

The post David Beckham Suffers Heavy Backlash For ‘Worst Performance’ In King Arthur Movie appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Hello. Add your message here.