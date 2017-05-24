David Mark mocks Governor Ortom for distributing wheel barrows in Benue – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
David Mark mocks Governor Ortom for distributing wheel barrows in Benue
NAIJ.COM
Former Senate President, David Mark has mocked Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom for the distribution of wheel barrows to youths in the state. Mark threw jabs at the governor on Tuesday, May 23 at the Rivers state Government House during the …
My problem with Wike — Gov Ortom
David Mark Mocks Benue Gov – Wike Is Commissioning Projects While Ortom Is Sharing Wheel Barrows
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!