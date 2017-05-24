David Mark mocks Ortom with Wike’s projects – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
David Mark mocks Ortom with Wike's projects
Daily Trust
Former Senate President, David Mark, has said that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State deserves a second term because of his outstanding performance. Mark, who stated this yesterday at the Government House in Port Harcourt during the commissioning …
