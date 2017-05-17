David Moyes Wants Jordan Pickford To Remain At Sunderland

David Moyes has suggested that Sunderland will keep highly rated goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, declaring “he is ours” after the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal.

There have been reports that several Premier League clubs are interested in signing Pickford, 23, after Sunderland’s relegation to the Championship.

“Everybody is well aware that I’ve said he is one of the best goalkeepers in the country,” Sunderland manager Moyes told Sky Sports.

“He makes saves and is a bit old-fashioned in many ways in what he does…because of that he is our goalkeeper, he is under contract and there will be people that want him, but at the moment he’s all ours.”

