David Ospina Confirms He Wants To Leave Arsenal

David Ospina has revealed that he has told Arsenal that he wants to leave the club at the end of the season.

Since moving to the Gunners in 2014, Ospina has largely been regarded as second choice by Arsene Wenger

Ospina has confirmed that he is keen to look for regular football elsewhere, and has indicated that moving to Turkey is an option.

The 28-year-old told Fanatik: “I told my club [Arsenal] that I want to go to a team where I’ll play regularly. They know my intention. If the right offer comes, then I’ll happily come to Turkey.

“My agent is taking care of transfer business. In fact, I’m happy at Arsenal but I have to play regularly.

“I told them exactly that. Arsenal’s board told me they will not be making things difficult for me if the right offer comes in. Let’s see what the future brings.”

Ospina has made a total of 48 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions.

