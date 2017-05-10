Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

David Oyelowo Actor to star in historic civil rights drama about an African-American doctor – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Bella Naija

David Oyelowo Actor to star in historic civil rights drama about an African-American doctor
Pulse Nigeria
David Oyelowo will star in "Arc of Justice," a movie based on a true story about an African-American doctor who was tried for murder in Detroit in 1925. Published: 2 minutes ago; Chidumga Izuzu. Print; eMail · David Oyelowo is one of the stars of the
David Oyelowo to Star in Civil Rights Drama “Arc of Justice”Bella Naija

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.