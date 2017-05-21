Pages Navigation Menu

Davido And Friends Smoke And Party Hard In Ethiopia [Photos]

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Entertainment

HKN boss and billionaire heir, Davido is currently in Ethiopia enjoying his life like no tomorrow. OBO, like he’s fondly called took to Instagram to share this photo of himself and friends smoking and dancing in a party in far away Ethiopia. See below :  

