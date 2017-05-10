Pages Navigation Menu

Davido Carries His Newborn Daughter, Hailey Veronica Adeleke (First Photo)

Davido and his Atlanta based babymama, Amanda, welcomed their child, a girl who he had already named Hailey Veronica Adeleke before her birth.

He welcomed his new child on May 9th. This is Davido’s second daughter and he’s excited in his posts describing her beauty on social media.

