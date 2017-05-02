Davido currently in Atlanta to await the birth of his Second Daughter
Davido is currently in Atlanta while he perhaps, wait for the Birth of his second daughter with his atlanta-based girlfriend. The singer who will soon be referred to as ‘the proud father of two’, is surely not planning to stay away while his second baby mama struggles alone to deliver their first child together. He …
