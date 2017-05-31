Davido drops new song ‘FALL’ on Friday 2 June

Nigerian-American born artist Davido is set to drop a new song on Friday 2 June, titled FALL. He is making it a double release, as he would also put out the video, that he hinted was directed by DAPS. The new song would be his first since he released the hit track “IF“, Davido: a glimpse of …

The post Davido drops new song ‘FALL’ on Friday 2 June appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

