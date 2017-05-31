Davido makes jest of Paul Okoye – NAIJ.COM
Davido makes jest of Paul Okoye
Omo Baba Olowo aka Davido is known for his cockiness. His latest act was jokingly mocking Upfront & Personal boss, Paul Okoye. The singer laughed at the state of his shabby-looking apartment and yet possession of cars worth millions of dollars.
