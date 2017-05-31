Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Davido makes jest of Paul Okoye – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Davido makes jest of Paul Okoye
NAIJ.COM
Omo Baba Olowo aka Davido is known for his cockiness. His latest act was jokingly mocking Upfront & Personal boss, Paul Okoye. The singer laughed at the state of his shabby-looking apartment and yet possession of cars worth millions of dollars.
“His cars can buy my house” — Davido reacts to reports that he mocks Paul Okoye's houseInformation Nigeria
Davido mocks Paul OkoyeThe Punch
Nigerians React After Davido Jokingly Mocked Paul Okoye's Home and his Exotic CarsEntertainment Express

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.